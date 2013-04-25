BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says does not exclude any options to increase T-Mobile US value
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 25 Clearwire Corp, the wireless service provider which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel, posted a narrower operating loss even as its quarterly revenue declined.
Clearwire's loss narrowed to $303.69 million from $421.89 million. Revenue fell to $318 million from $322 million. Clearwire agreed to be bought by Sprint for $2.97 per share.
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage: