NEW YORK Feb 15 Clearwire Corp posted a wider quarterly net loss as costs increased even as revenue roughly doubled from the year-ago quarter.

Clearwire, which is majority-owned by Sprint Nextel, posted a loss of $236.85 million or 81 cents per share compared with a loss of $128.01 million, or 79 cents per share in the year ago quarter. Revenue rose to $361.9 million from $175.2 million.