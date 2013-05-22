Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS, May 31 For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
NEW YORK May 22 Four big Clearwire Corp investors with 127.4 million shares of the wireless service provider said on Wednesday they believe Sprint Nextel Corp's revised $3.40 per share offer to buy the company was still too low.
The group is made up of Mount Kellett Capital Management, Highside Capital Management, Glenview Capital Management and Chesapeake Partners Management.
SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazilian shares dropped on Wednesday tracking a decline in prices of commodities, but stocks in meatpacker JBS SA jumped after its controlling shareholder struck a leniency deal with authorities for its part in a corruption scandal. Shares of iron ore miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Shares of JBS were the only components of the index trading hi