BRIEF-Independence Gold announces $2 mln Yukon exploration budget
* Independence Gold - board has approved a $2 million exploration budget for yukon which will include drill testing co's 100% owned boulevard project
April 12 Clearwire Corp said it is "actively considering" whether or not to make an interest payment on June 1 on about $4.5 billion of outstanding debt, according to a proxy filing on Friday.
The wireless provider also disclosed it had an unsolicited bidder from spectrum leases for $1 billion to $1.5 billion.
* KB Home names Fred Wyborski as president of its Orlando division