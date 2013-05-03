NEW YORK May 3 Four minority shareholders with
127.4 million of Clearwire Corp's shares said they
agreed to work together to seek a better deal for the wireless
service provider, which agreed to be sold to majority owner
Sprint Nextel Corp.
Mount Kellett, Highside Capital Management, Glenview Capital
Management and Chesapeake Partners Management Co agreed on
Wednesday to band together to talk with Sprint, Dish Network
Corp and other interested parties, according to a
document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Friday.
The shareholders said they were unanimous in their belief
that Sprint's December offer to buy Clearwire for $2.97 per
share was too low.
Clearwire shares were up 3.4 percent at $3.39 on Nasdaq
after the news.
Clearwire and Sprint declined to comment. Dish was not
immediately available for comment.
The investors' efforts come weeks before a May 21 meeting
Clearwire scheduled for shareholders to vote on the December
agreement to with Sprint, which already owns more than 50
percent of Clearwire. The deal would need approval from a
majority of the minority shareholders.
Shareholders had said they were not happy with the Sprint
agreement, especially after satellite TV provider Dish announced
a $3.30-per-share counter-offer for the company in January and
then made a bid for all of Sprint itself in April.
Since then, Verizon Communications Inc said it
offered to buy spectrum from Clearwire after the smaller company
announced in a regulatory filing that it had received a bid for
$1 billion to $1.5 billion worth of spectrum.
Another activist investor, Crest Financial, has already been
asking shareholders for support in its proxy battle against the
Sprint deal.