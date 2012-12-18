* 'Pretty much a done deal'-analyst
* No-shop deal prevents Clearwire soliciting bids but it
could consider them
* Clearwire shares fall to $2.86, below $2.97 bid price
Dec 18 Sprint Corp promised to pay
Clearwire Corp a $120 million breakup fee if its $2.2
billion purchase of roughly half of the smaller wireless service
provider does not go ahead.
At the same time, Clearwire said on Tuesday it agreed to a
"no-shop" provision, meaning it cannot seek other offers but
could consider unsolicited offers.
Clearwire and Sprint, its majority owner, announced details
of their merger agreement in a regulatory filing the day after
Sprint agreed buy out the rest of Clearwire for $2.97 per share.
Clearwire shares traded below the offer price at $2.86, down
5 cents or 1.7 percent on the Nasdaq. Sprint was off 9 cents, or
1.6 percent, at $5.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Some shareholders said they were disappointed by the price,
which requires approval from a majority of Clearwire's minority
shareholders. While one shareholder is looking for support for a
class action lawsuit against the deal, another held out hope for
a higher bid.
Clearwire's chief executive said Monday that Sprint's offer
was its best option, and that Clearwire could face a risk of
bankruptcy if that deal is not approved.
The filing said Clearwire would be restricted from providing
information to or engaging in discussions or negotiations with
third parties regarding an acquisition proposal, subject to
certain exceptions.
It did not disclose the exceptions in the filing.
The Clearwire deal is conditional on the sale of a 70
percent stake in Sprint to Japan's Softbank Corp for
$20 billion. That deal is expected to close around mid-2013.
Sprint would have to pay the breakup fee if the Softbank
deal does not happen, if it or Clearwire terminates the
agreement, or if their deal has not been consummated on or
before Oct. 15, 2013, according to the filing.
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher King said the decline in
Clearwire's shares did not appear to indicate the deal was in
any danger of being blocked.
"Its pretty much a done deal," King said.
So far, Sprint has support for the deal from Softbank and
from at least three Clearwire shareholders owning 13 percent of
the company - Intel Corp, Comcast Corp and
cable company Bright House.