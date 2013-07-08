BELLEVUE, Wash., July 8 Shareholders in
Clearwire Corp voted on Monday to approve majority
owner Sprint Nextel Corp's buyout of the rest of the
company, ending a six-month battle for control of the small U.S.
wireless operator.
Clearwire said holders of 82 percent of Clearwire's minority
shares voted in favor of Sprint's offer to buy the more than 49
percent of Clearwire it does not already own for $5 per share.
Sprint, which is itself being bought by Japan's SoftBank
Corp, just needed approval from a majority of the
minority shares. Sprint had to raise its offer price three times
to placate shareholders and fight off rival bids from satellite
TV provider Dish Network Corp.
Both companies were anxious to gain control of key wireless
spectrum licenses that Clearwire holds in order to support
high-speed data services.
Sprint and SoftBank, which also approved the Clearwire
purchase, plan to use Clearwire's spectrum to beef up Sprint's
wireless network to compete better with bigger rivals Verizon
Wireless and AT&T Inc.
Sprint initially bid $2.90 per share for Clearwire in mid
December but was forced to raise its offer as shareholders said
that it was severely undervaluing the company. Dish, which has
been trying to find a way to expand into wireless, also helped
to jack up the price with rival bids in January and May.
"This has been a very long journey." Clearwire chairman John
Stanton told the sparsely attended shareholder meeting which
lasted roughly 12 minutes.
Clearwire said it expects to close the deal on July 9.
SoftBank is expected to close its $21.6 billion purchase of 78
percent of Sprint the day after. It also had to raise its offer
price for Sprint because of a separate battle with Dish.
Clearwire's shares traded just under the offer price at
$4.995 on Nasdaq after the news.