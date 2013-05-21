* Sprint raises offer price to $3.40/share from $2.97
By Sinead Carew
May 21 Sprint Nextel Corp raised its
buyout offer for wireless service provider Clearwire Corp
to $3.40 per share on Tuesday under pressure from
activist shareholders, but the new bid failed to impress several
big investors.
Clearwire shares traded around the new offer price after
Sprint was forced to revise its original $2.97 per share offer
just hours before a scheduled shareholder vote on the deal.
Analysts and investors had predicted that the original bid
would not have won approval. Clearwire said it
would review the new bid and postponed the vote to May 30.
However, the improved offer met with an icy reception from
several investors including several top-20 Clearwire
shareholders with more than 14 percent of the minority votes.
Crest Financial, the biggest of the opposing minority
shareholders with about 8 percent of Clearwire's public shares,
urged Clearwire shareholders and its board to reject the new
offer which it said "significantly undervalues Clearwire."
Crest, which had led a proxy fight against the original
deal, said it would make sense for Clearwire to await the
outcome of an ongoing takeover battle between Dish Network Corp
and Japan's SoftBank Corp to buy Sprint before
pursuing competitive acquisition offers for Clearwire.
"Clearwire is the prize, and Sprint is trying to buy
Clearwire on the cheap and lock-up Clearwire's value before
Sprint itself is purchased by SoftBank or DISH," said Crest.
"That lock-up is patently unfair to minority stockholders. You
can and must refuse to abet Sprint in its ongoing scheme."
A money manager at a top 15 Clearwire shareholder agreed,
saying the new offer "woefully undervalued" Clearwire and
suggested that an offer price of $4.50 per share would have been
acceptable. The person, who asked not to be named due to a lack
of authorization to speak to the media, predicted that the offer
would fail.
Sprint, which is looking to gain control of Clearwire's
wireless airwaves to help it compete better against larger
rivals, said its revised bid values Clearwire at $10.7 billion
and represented its "best and final" offer.
But if this is the case an unimpressed money manager at a
top-20 investor plans to keep their minority stake.
"It's not going to get my vote," said the money manager. "I
guess Clearwire isn't as important to them as it is to me. We'll
be fine being a minority shareholder. They should have come with
a real bid or not come at all."
An analyst at another big Clearwire shareholder had been
hoping for an increase to a range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share.
The analyst, who asked not to be named, said approval for the
new price could be "doable" but said "the odds are not great."
However, Clearwire shares, which had consistently traded
above Sprint's previous offer for months, suggested a lack of
investor confidence Sprint would raise its bid further.
Clearwire shares closed 4.3 percent higher at $3.40 on
Tuesday, in line with Sprint's revised offer.
The fate of the new offer may hinge on the reaction of
another group of four shareholders with roughly 17 percent of
the minority vote. The group - Mount Kellett Capital Management
LP, Highside Capital Management, Glenview Capital Management and
Chesapeake Partners Management - had not commented on Sprint's
bid by late afternoon.
MIXED OPINIONS
Any Clearwire deal would be contingent on the closing of
Sprint's proposed plan to sell 70 percent of Sprint to SoftBank
Corp for $20.1 billion. Sprint, which received approval from
SoftBank to raise its bid, is currently reviewing a $25.5
billion counter offer from Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen.
SoftBank declined to comment.
A source familiar with the situation said that move would
not require additional capital from SoftBank as Sprint will fund
the price increase itself.
SoftBank would have been comfortable just owning a bigger
majority stake in Clearwire but the source said that "Sprint
made a strong case for completing the full transaction" and
SoftBank wanted to be a good partner to Sprint.
Sprint said that Clearwire has received commitments from
Comcast Corp, Intel Corp and Bright House
Networks, who own about 26 percent of Clearwire`s minority
shares, to vote for the transaction.
Analyst opinion was mixed on whether Sprint would garner
enough support from the rest of the minority shareholders, even
with the revised bid.
"It's a good first step but this sweetened offer I believe
will be insufficient to secure a successful transaction," said
Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe.
But analyst Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo expects Sprint
to gain support for the new offer even though she thinks some
shareholders will still object.
Taran Asset Management principal Chris Gleason said he would
not vote for a $3.40-per-share offer and was still hoping for a
price range of $5 to $7 per share.
"We know the value is higher," said Gleason, whose firm
holds more than 1 million Clearwire shares.
Investors with roughly 31 percent of the public shares had
said either in statements or in interviews with Reuters that
they were unhappy with the original offer.
