NEW YORK May 22 Clearwire Corp said on
Wednesday its special committee and its board of directors
approved majority shareholder Sprint Nextel Corp's revised
offer to take over the company and advised investors to vote for
the deal.
Wireless service provider Clearwire announced the decision
just a day after Sprint raised its offer for the almost 50
percent of the company it does not already own to $3.40 per
share from $2.97 per share.
Clearwire said in a statement that Sprint's increased offer
"when compared with other potential transactions reasonably
available to the company at this time, is the most favorable
potential transaction to the company's unaffiliated
stockholders."