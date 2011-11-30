* Agreement seen by year-end, if not by Dec 1
* Clearwire "optimistic" about a deal-source
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Clearwire Corp is
expected to reach a funding agreement with Sprint Nextel
at least by year-end and possibly in time for Clearwire's Dec.
1 debt interest payment deadline, according to people following
a standoff between the wireless service providers.
Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint, is seeking
almost $1 billion in new financing to keep operating and to pay
for a network upgrade that is crucial for it to compete in the
U.S. market for high-speed wireless services.
A source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday,
just a day ahead of the deadline for a roughly $237 million
debt interest payment, that Clearwire was "optimistic it can
reach a funding deal with Sprint, but details were still being
worked out.
Clearwire's Chief Executive Erik Prusch told the Wall
Street Journal earlier this month that it was considering
skipping the payment due on Dec, 1, prompting its stock to fall
as much as 31 percent.
But some analysts saw his comments as little more than a
negotiating tactic in Clearwire's discussions with Sprint,
which in addition to being its majority owner is also
Clearwire's biggest customer.
The companies' tempestuous relationship came to a head on
Oct. 7 when comments by Sprint, suggesting that a Clearwire
bankruptcy could be "constructive", caused Clearwire investors
to flee.
Since then, the companies have said that they are working
on an extension of their network agreement for services beyond
2012 - when their current pact expires.
Some investors worry that Clearwire needs to at least seal
the network agreement with Sprint before it can convince any
potential equity or debt investors to provide financing.
At least one analyst expects Sprint to be part of the
funding, as it recently raised $4 billion in debt markets but
may not need all of that money immediately.
"They've reached a detente," said Macquarie analyst Kevin
Smithen, of Clearwire and Sprint. "As soon as Sprint got their
$4 billion in funding they were keen to get a deal done."
Smithen said Sprint and Clearwire could announce an
agreement as soon as this week and, if not, he expects an
agreement to be signed by year end at the latest.
Clearwire has a 30-day grace period in which to make its
debt interest payment if it fails to do so on Dec. 1.
But another analyst, John Hodulik of UBS, said it would not
be in Clearwire's interest to skip the Dec. 1 payment.
"We believe going into default is not a step the company
wants to take, as even if the default is cured during the grace
period, the act of defaulting would make it very difficult to
secure vendor financing," Hodulik said.
Clearwire has said it needs up to $300 million to fund
operations and another $600 million to upgrade its network.
Chief Financial Officer Hope Cochran told Reuters in
September that Clearwire could gain $300 million of the funding
from vendor financing, where the vendor would offer a loan for
the value of the equipment as part of the sale agreement.
But Clearwire would only buy equipment if the rest of the
funding is in place, according to Cochran. He said the
remaining funding could include a roughly $300 million equity
investment from a strategic partner, which would allow
Clearwire to raise more debt.
Clearwire shares were down 3 cents to $1.55 in Wednesday
afternoon Nasdaq trading. Its shares were trading at $2.05
before the Oct. 7 comments by Sprint.