Dec 14 Clearwire Corp shareholder Mount
Kellett Capital Management LP said on Friday that Sprint Nextel
Corp's $2.90 per share bid for Clearwire is "grossly
undervalued."
"There is no rush for the company to sell itself at a deeply
discounted price," the shareholder said in an open letter to
Clearwire. Mount Kellett owns 53.2 million shares or about 3.6
percent of Clearwire's stock.
Other shareholders have also complained about the value of
the offer from Sprint, which already owns 50.45 percent of
Clearwire. Sprint said on Thursday that it offered to buy the
rest of the company for $2.1 billion or $2.90 per share.