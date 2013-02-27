* Says will draw on $80 million in financing from Sprint
* Company says no longer obliged to speed up network upgrade
* Shares fall but still top Sprint offer price
By Sinead Carew
Feb 27 Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp
said on Wednesday it would draw on $80 million in
financing from Sprint Nextel Corp, which is seeking to buy
it, but vowed to continue talks with rival bidder Dish Network
Corp.
Shares of Clearwire fell 3 cents to $3.17 after the
decision, which could end Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen's effort
to buy Clearwire. But the stock was still above Sprint's offer
of $2.97 per share, showing that investors still held out hope
for a higher valuation.
Analysts said Clearwire was likely trying to force Dish to
firm up its proposal. Its decision appeared to contradict a
previous assertion that it could not take financing from Sprint
as long as it was considering a $3.30-per-share offer from Dish
due to conditions set by the satellite TV provider.
Dish declined to comment, while Sprint said it was pleased
with Clearwire's decision.
Sprint, already the majority owner of Clearwire, struck a
deal in December to buy out the rest of the company. But many
Clearwire shareholders said they were unhappy with the Sprint
offer, which would need approval from the majority of
Clearwire's minority investors.
While some analysts have questioned the seriousness of
Dish's bid, BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said it would not be a
stretch to think that Ergen would modify his proposal to take
away the condition after two months of talks with Clearwire.
"We suspect that Ergen is not done with the Clearwire
process quite yet," Piecyk said.
Chris Gleason, a managing partner at Clearwire shareholder
Taran Asset Management, said that Dish's reaction to Clearwire's
decision will show whether Ergen really wants to do a deal.
"This pushes Charlie along," said Gleason.
Another analyst, Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo, said
Dish could "pursue litigation," given that its bid of $3.30 per
share is higher than Sprint's offer.
Even if Clearwire ultimately rejects Dish, it is not certain
that investors will approve the Sprint bid, Piecyk said.
Investors holding 29 percent of Clearwire's minority shares
had told Reuters in January that they were not happy with
Sprint's bid. Clearwire has yet to set the date
for a shareholder meeting to vote on the deal.
UNCERTAIN OUTCOME
As part of their December agreement, Sprint offered
Clearwire $800 million in financing that it could draw on in
installments of $80 million over 10 months.
The financing is in the form of debt that will be
convertible to Clearwire shares in the event that its
shareholders vote against Sprint's offer. So every installment
that Clearwire accepts would further weaken its minority
shareholders' clout in the future.
If Sprint were to convert the $80 million March note into
equity, this would dilute the ownership of today's investors by
3.5 percent, according to Piecyk.
Clearwire already declined the $160 million of the Sprint
financing in January and February, saying that it had to do so
in order to review the Dish offer.
Clearwire said it has not made any decisions about whether
it would accept future installments of the Sprint money.
It did not explain on Wednesday how it could continue talks
with Dish despite its apparent flouting of the condition.
Clearwire said a special committee on its board "will pursue
the course of action that it believes is in the best interests
of Clearwire's non-Sprint Class A stockholders."
Clearwire also said it had changed its agreement with Sprint
to remove a condition that requires it to speed up a wireless
network upgrade it is planning in order to draw on the final
three months of the financing.
The companies had set a Feb. 28 deadline to reach an
agreement about the upgrade plan, but Clearwire said on
Wednesday that it does not expect to enter into an accelerated
build-out agreement with Sprint at this time.
Along with its Clearwire offer, Sprint is seeking U.S.
regulatory approval for an agreement to sell 70 percent of its
own shares to Japan's Softbank Corp.
Dish shares fell 0.76 percent to $34.87 at mid-afternoon,
while Sprint was up 1 percent at $5.84.