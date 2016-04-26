MILAN, April 26 Italmobiliare, the
holding company of Italian family Pesenti, has entered exclusive
talks to buy Clessidra, it said on Tuesday, in a move that would
leave in Italian hands one of the most active private equity
firms in the country.
Clessidra has investments in businesses including Italian
fashion house Cavalli and financial services provider ICBPI.
Clessidra entered a period of uncertainty after the sudden
death of Chief Executive and founder Claudio Sposito in January.
A group of Clessidra managers had offered to buy the company but
failed to reach a deal with Sposito's family, which owned the
majority of the company.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas)