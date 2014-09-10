By Robin Respaut
| Sept 10
Sept 10 Cleveland Clinic plans to issue a rare
century bond on Thursday, marking a first from the
not-for-profit healthcare sector and one of few such debt issues
in the U.S. municipal market.
Cleveland Clinic, which specializes in cancer and
cardiovascular treatment, will join an elite club in capital
markets circles. The Ohio-based health system favored the
ultra-long $400 million issuance because it offered more
flexibility to help fund new partnerships and technology,
Cleveland Clinic Chief Financial Officer Steve Glass said on
Wednesday.
Moody's Investor Service reported that Cleveland Clinic's
strong reputation, exceptional ability to fundraise, and high
demand from patients make the health system less vulnerable to
risks associated with ultra-long debts.
Other hospitals are unlikely to follow Cleveland Clinic's
example though, Moody's said. The recent acceleration of
consolidation in the healthcare industry has made it more
difficult to forecast the longevity of hospitals, Moody's
warned, particularly as consumers become more sensitive to
prices and hospitals restructure operating models.
Many smaller hospitals will not be eligible for such lenghty
bonds as they are predicted to close before they come due, as
patients favor outpatient care.
Only 67 century bonds, totaling $17.5 billion, have been
issued since Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Coca-Cola (KO.N) debuted
the 100-year deal in 1993, IFR data shows.
Most recently, century issuances have been dominated by
high-rated universities, which account for six of the 10 deals
since the financial crisis, led by Massachusetts Institute of
Technology's $1.3 billion in deals since 2011, largely on the
basis that they are more likely to be around in the next century
than many companies.
Cleveland Clinic said it typically accesses the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal market every two to three years. With
its new century-long issuance, the health system plans to expand
its cancer center and Florida operations, but also raise new
revenue and leverage intellectual capital over a long period,
Glass said. After this week, Glass does not expect to return to
the muni market until maybe 2017.
Cleveland Clinic's century bonds represent 12 percent of its
total debts, a modest amount compared to some of the
universities that carry the 100-year debts. Hamilton College,
Bowdoin College and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have
nearly half of their debt tied up in century bonds, according to
Moody's.
Century bonds are sometimes favored for their ability to
lock in low interest rates, but they are also extremely
expensive to call. There are no principal payments for 100
years, allowing for greater operating flexibility but less
capacity to issue future debt. Cleveland Clinic plans to save
for the repayment of the bonds through annual contributions into
an internal fund account, noted the rating agency.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut and Anthony Rodriguez at IFR;
Editing by Tom Brown)