April 18 A murder suspect who police said posted
a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in
Cleveland remained on the loose on Tuesday as authorities
appealed to the public for help in the case.
Police said they have received "dozens and dozens" of tips
and possible sightings of the suspect, Steve Stephens, and tried
to persuade him to turn himself in when they spoke with him via
his cellphone on Sunday after the shooting.
But Stephens remained at large as the search for him
expanded nationwide, police said.
The shooting marked the latest video clip of a violent crime
to turn up on Facebook, raising questions about how the world's
biggest social media network moderates content.
The company on Monday said it would begin reviewing how it
monitors violent footage and other objectionable material in
response to the killing.
Police said Stephens used Facebook Inc's service to
post video of him killing Robert Godwin Sr., 74.
Stephens is not believed to have known Godwin, a retired
foundry worker who media reports said spent Easter Sunday
morning with his son and daughter-in-law before he was killed.
Facebook vice president Justin Osofsky said the company was
reviewing the procedure that users go through to report videos
and other material that violates the social media platform's
standards. The shooting video was visible on Facebook for nearly
two hours before it was reported, the company said.
Stephens, who has no prior criminal record, is not suspected
in any other murders, police said.
The last confirmed sighting of Stephens was at the scene of
the homicide. Police said he might be driving a white or
cream-colored Ford Fusion, and asked anyone who spots him or his
car to call police or a special FBI hotline (800-CALLFBI).
(Writing by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)