Steve Stephens, who Cleveland Division of Police said was being sought in connection with the killing of an individual, is seen in an undated handout photo released April 16, 2017. Cleveland Police/Handout via REUTERS

The man who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man shot and killed himself after a "brief pursuit" by Pennsylvania State Police officers on Tuesday, police said.

Steve Stephens was accused of shooting Robert Godwin Sr. on a Cleveland sidewalk on Sunday before fleeing in a car and uploading a video of the murder to Facebook, becoming the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Dan Grebler)