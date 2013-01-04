UPDATE 1-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
Jan 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its school issuer credit rating (ICR) on Cleveland Municipal School District, Ohio's general obligation debt to A-minus wi th a stable outlook fr o m BBB-plus on Friday.
S&P said the upgrade reflects the passage of a tax increase a nd management's steps to improve operations which h ave s tabilized t h e district's pr eviously w eak finances.
An upcoming sale of unlimited-tax GO refunding bonds was rated AA based on the district's participation in Ohio's state aid intercept program, which provides liquidity and credit support for the bonds.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.