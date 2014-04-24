BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
April 24 Clicks Group Ltd
* Consumer spending in country has remained constrained over past six months
* Clicks is maintaining its competitive position
* Group turnover increased by 9.6 pct to r9.3 billion, with retail sales growing by 7.4 pct
* Clicks increased sales by 8.2 pct with comparable store sales growing by 5.3 pct.
* Current challenging consumer trading environment is expected to continue during second half of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
