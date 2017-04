Aug 18 Clientele Ltd :

* Full-year value of new business increased by 111 pct from 302,1 million rand to a record level of 638,2 million rand

* Dividend declared per share increased by 5 pct from 74,00 cents to 78,00 cents

* Diluted headline EPS increased by 4 pct from 89,57 cents to 93,53 cent

* Net insurance premiums increased by 14 pct from 1,15 billion rand to 1,31 billion rand