Rwanda says fall army worms damage 17 pct of maize crop
KIGALI, April 21 Rwanda said on Friday crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 17 percent of its maize crop and the military had joined the fight to halt their spread.
Oct 17 Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it expects to take a $6 billion impairment charge on some coal and iron ore assets in the third quarter.
The company, due to report quarterly results on Oct. 27, said the non-cash charge would not impact its cash flows from operations or any future operations. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
KIGALI, April 21 Rwanda said on Friday crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 17 percent of its maize crop and the military had joined the fight to halt their spread.
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.