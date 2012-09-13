Sept 13 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc,
the largest North American producer of iron ore pellets used in
steelmaking, said Chief Financial Officer Laurie Brlas will take
over as president of the company's global mining operations.
Brlas will be succeeded as CFO by Terrance Paradie, who was
previously senior vice president and assistant general manager
for Cliffs' Michigan operations, the company said on Tuesday.
Paradie is also a former corporate controller and chief
accounting officer at the company.
As president of global mining operations, Brlas succeeds
Duncan Price, who is retiring effective Oct 1, Cliffs said.
In her new post, Brlas will "build on her strength of
disciplined large-scale project management and allow for prudent
capital allocation and cost management," said the company, which
mines iron ore and coal in North America and iron ore in
Australia.
She will be accountable for all mining operations as well as
emerging operating assets, including development projects in
iron ore and ferrochrome, Cliffs said.
Cliffs stock was up 1 percent at $41.02 in morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.