Feb 28 Chinese steel production has slowed in recent weeks, but is still expected to grow this year, according to Cliffs Natural Resources which produces iron ore and coking coal for steel-making.

"It is a little softer than we expected after the (Chinese) New Year," Cliffs Chief Financial Officer Laurie Brlas said on Tuesday.

"But we don't have significant concerns and still expect to see growth - slower but still growth," she told the BMO Capital Markets metals and mining conference in Hollywood, Florida.

Asked her assessment of China's requirements for steel-making raw materials, Brlas said Cliffs, which exports coal and iron ore to China from Australia, took a longer-term view, rather than one based on just one month.

"We still see a strong year out of Australia and we're sold out for this year," she said on a webcast monitored in New York.

Two weeks ago, Cliffs' Chief Executive Officer Joseph Carrabba said he believed China will increase its steel production by about 7 percent this year to 730 million tons.

But analyst Mark Levin, of BB&T Capital Markets, said on Tuesday that Chinese monthly steel production was down 0.2 percent from December to January and was off 13 percent year over year.

This equates to an annualized steel production rate of 625 million tons, well below last year's average rate of 695.5 million tons, Levin wrote in a research note.

He said Chinese steel inventories have built up for 8 consecutive weeks.

"If one were bullish, he/she would be banking on the success of Chinese easing measures to help stimulate steel production/met (coking) coal demand in the months ahead," Levin wrote.

Cleveland-based Cliffs' stock was 3 cents higher at $66.64 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.