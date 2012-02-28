Feb 28 Chinese steel production has slowed
in recent weeks, but is still expected to grow this year,
according to Cliffs Natural Resources which produces
iron ore and coking coal for steel-making.
"It is a little softer than we expected after the (Chinese)
New Year," Cliffs Chief Financial Officer Laurie Brlas said on
Tuesday.
"But we don't have significant concerns and still expect to
see growth - slower but still growth," she told the BMO Capital
Markets metals and mining conference in Hollywood, Florida.
Asked her assessment of China's requirements for
steel-making raw materials, Brlas said Cliffs, which exports
coal and iron ore to China from Australia, took a longer-term
view, rather than one based on just one month.
"We still see a strong year out of Australia and we're sold
out for this year," she said on a webcast monitored in New York.
Two weeks ago, Cliffs' Chief Executive Officer Joseph
Carrabba said he believed China will increase its steel
production by about 7 percent this year to 730 million tons.
But analyst Mark Levin, of BB&T Capital Markets, said on
Tuesday that Chinese monthly steel production was down 0.2
percent from December to January and was off 13 percent year
over year.
This equates to an annualized steel production rate of 625
million tons, well below last year's average rate of 695.5
million tons, Levin wrote in a research note.
He said Chinese steel inventories have built up for 8
consecutive weeks.
"If one were bullish, he/she would be banking on the success
of Chinese easing measures to help stimulate steel
production/met (coking) coal demand in the months ahead," Levin
wrote.
Cleveland-based Cliffs' stock was 3 cents higher at $66.64
in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.