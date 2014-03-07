March 7 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said Casablanca Capital LP rejected an offer to settle a proxy fight and the activist investor was seeking full control of the company's board.

Cliffs said it offered to allow Casablanca appoint two independent directors to the board. A third director was to be appointed on mutual agreement.

Casablanca, Cliffs' fifth-largest shareholder with about a 5 percent stake, nominated six directors for election on Thursday.