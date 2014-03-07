RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
March 7 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said Casablanca Capital LP rejected an offer to settle a proxy fight and the activist investor was seeking full control of the company's board.
Cliffs said it offered to allow Casablanca appoint two independent directors to the board. A third director was to be appointed on mutual agreement.
Casablanca, Cliffs' fifth-largest shareholder with about a 5 percent stake, nominated six directors for election on Thursday.
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.