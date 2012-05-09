TORONTO May 9 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Wednesday its board approved plans to conduct a feasibility study for its proposed chromite project, located in the Ring of Fire area of Northern Ontario.

The company, which earlier completed a pre-feasibility study for the project, also said it decided to build a ferrochrome processing facility in Sudbury, the closest city to the Ring of Fire region.

Cleveland-based Cliffs said it will make a final decision on the project once it receive environmental approvals and after it negotiates agreements with aboriginal communities in the area.

It also plans to work with the government to address the lack of infrastructure in the Ring of Fire and complete commercial and technical feasibility studies.