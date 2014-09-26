Sept 26 Miners, including Mineral Resources Ltd and Mount Gibson Iron Ltd, might be interested in the Australian assets of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc , Bloomberg said in a report on Friday.

The assets could fetch as much as AUD$1 billion (US$876 million), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Cliffs had been locked in a proxy battle with New York-based hedge fund Casablanca Capital, which owns 5.2 percent of the U.S. iron ore and coal producer's stock, and accused the company of destroying shareholder value.

Casablanca eventually won the proxy battle when its slate of directors were elected to the company's board in July. Cliffs named Lourenco Goncalves as chief executive in August.

Goncalves, who was the preferred CEO candidate of Casablanca, has said in a statement that he intended to refocus Cliffs "on a new strategic path" that builds on its strengths.

In an interview with Reuters in February, Goncalves said he would focus on supplying iron ore to steel makers in the United States, not selling into the competitive global iron ore market, if he became Cliffs CEO.

Analysts said Goncalves could pursue the sale of three of the company's four operating segments: its Asia-Pacific iron ore business, its eastern Canadian iron ore operations and its North American coal unit.

Jefferies Group LLC is advising Cliffs on the possible sale of Australian assets, while Deutsche Bank AG is working on the divestment of U.S. coal operations, Bloomberg said.

Cliffs was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya. Editing by Andre Grenon)