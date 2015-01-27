(Adds details on filing, union comment)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Jan 27 Iron ore and coal miner Cliffs
Natural Resources has become the third major U.S.
company in the past six months to seek creditor protection for
its Canadian arm to try to isolate losses and protect
shareholders.
The miner said it had commenced restructuring proceedings in
Montreal on Tuesday. The move mirrors the route taken by U.S.
Steel, which sought creditor protection for its
money-losing Canadian operations in September, and by U.S.
discount retailer Target Corp, which announced this
month it was abandoning its Canadian expansion.
The long-anticipated move by Cliffs will help insulate the
publicly listed U.S. parent company from the vast majority of
the $650 million to $700 million in closure costs tied to its
mothballed assets in Canada.
In November, Cliffs moved to cease production at its Bloom
Lake iron ore mine in Quebec after its attempts to sell a 30
percent stake in the mine failed to pan out. Cliffs CEO Lourenco
Goncalves told Reuters at the time that a creditor protection
filing in Canada to protect the U.S. parent from liabilities
related to its Canadian operations was absolutely on the table.
Some $450 million of the closure costs are tied to a
contract with the Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway, a
unit of Iron Ore Co of Canada (IOC), which in turn is controlled
by global miner Rio Tinto.
Chinese steelmaker Wuhan Iron & Steel, known as
Wisco, owns a minority stake in Bloom Lake. IOC and Wisco were
not immediately reachable for comment.
JPMorgan analyst Michael Gambardella has estimated that
Cliffs could trim its closure costs at Bloom Lake to under $100
million by seeking creditor protection in Canada.
The filing comes a day after Cliffs scrapped its quarterly
dividend to bolster its finances. Its debt issues have ballooned
as coal and iron ore prices have dropped given excess supply and
sluggish steel demand in China.
Cliffs said its move to seek creditor protection was based
on a thorough legal and financial analysis of all the options
available that included an attempt to find a solution with the
help of the province's economic development arm Investissement
Québec.
"If it helps to restructure certain contracts so a buyer can
take over the activities at the mine we don't see it in a bad
light," said Dominic Lemieux, a coordinator with the United
Steelworkers union that represents mine workers at Bloom Lake.
(Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant and Allison Lampert;
Editing by Alan Crosby; and Peter Galloway)