March 14 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural
Resources Inc's bondholders are suing the company over a
bond exchange offer in January that was prompted by falling
commodity prices, and aimed at reducing the company's debt.
The plaintiffs allege that Cliffs only favored larger
bondholders to participate in the offering, while reducing the
value of notes of bondholders who were not eligible to
participate.
"The defendant's decision to pursue this transaction
benefiting only themselves and a minority of holders of class
notes violated the implied covenant of good faith and fair
dealing," the plaintiffs said in a class action lawsuit.
Cliffs and other U.S. miners have been hit by a drop in
demand from steel mills and weak iron ore prices due to excess
supply from big miners such as Vale SA, Rio Tinto Plc
and BHP Billiton Plc.
The case is in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, and the case number is 16-cv-01899.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)