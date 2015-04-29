(Adds CEO and analyst comments)
By Kanika Sikka and Anannya Pramanick
April 29 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc,
which is struggling to cope with oversupply in the iron ore
market, blamed industry leaders BHP Billiton Ltd, Rio
Tinto Plc and Vale SA for weak prices of the
commodity.
The prices are depressed "not by the fact that these guys
produce a lot of iron ore, but by the fact that they are saying
that they will produce a lot more," Cliffs Chief Executive
Lourenco Goncalves said on a call on Wednesday.
The company's shares fell as much as 7.5 percent on
Wednesday.
Cliffs, which is focusing on its U.S. iron ore operations,
said it was reducing footprints in Australia because of
competition from the big three iron ore miners.
Cliffs is looking to sell one of three iron ore deposits in
Western Australia and plans to exit the continent altogether.
"I can't wait to get out of Australia," Goncalves said.
Cliffs is also looking to sell its North American coal
assets. Goncalves told Reuters that a deal was expected in the
next six months.
But Wolfe Research analyst Gordon Johnson said "the idea
that someone is going to buy coal assets from Cliffs is highly
unlikely," noting that the company has been looking to sell the
assets for over a year.
The company's U.S. coal operations include metallurgical
coal mines in Alabama as well as three met coal mines in West
Virginia that the company agreed to sell for $175 million in
December.
Coal is only a small slice of Cliffs' operations, with the
iron ore business accounting for more than three-fourths of its
revenue.
"Assuming iron ore prices don't rebound significantly from
here, it appears (Cliffs) is going to have cash flow issues,"
Johnson said.
The company had $355.7 million of cash and $2.88 billion of
debt at the end of the first quarter.
Cliffs said it had replaced its revolving credit facility
with a new $550 million asset-backed lending facility.
Goncalves, who took over as Cliffs' CEO after activist
investor Casablanca Capital LP overturned the board last July,
blamed the company's previous board for its debt issues.
"It's amazing how badly the board was handling this
company."
Cliffs shares were down 6.4 percent at $5.49 in late
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock had risen about 5 percent earlier in the day after
the company reported a surprise quarterly profit on Tuesday.
(Writing by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kirti
Pandey)