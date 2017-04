June 25 Miner Cliffs Natural Resources plans to idle its Pinnacle metallurgical coal mine in West Virginia unless market conditions improve, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The iron ore and coal miner has notified workers that it could idle the mine for more than six months starting around Aug. 25, as required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification or WARN Act. (Reporting by Allison Martell)