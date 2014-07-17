July 17 Casablanca Capital LP said two
independent proxy firms have recommended that shareholders of
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc vote in favor of the hedge
fund's board nominees.
Cliffs is locked in a proxy battle with New York-based hedge
fund Casablanca, which owns 5.2 percent of Cliffs stock and
accuses the company of destroying shareholder value.
Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co have
issued strong recommendations in support of its campaign for the
board changes, Casablanca said in a statement.
Casablanca wants to replace Cliffs' CEO with its own nominee
and a majority of board members with its candidates.
The iron ore and metallurgical coal producer offered
Casablanca a third of the seats on its board in July in an
attempt to settle a "costly and distracting" proxy contest.
The Cleveland-based company's annual meeting is set for July
29.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)