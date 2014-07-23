Baidu to launch autonomous car technology in July
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
July 23 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, facing off against an activist fund that wants to replace its chief executive, reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday on weaker commodity prices and a decline in sales volumes.
The U.S.-based iron ore and metallurgical coal producer reported a net loss of $2 million, or 1 cent a share, in the three months ended in June, swinging from a profit of $133 million, or 82 cents a share, in the second quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
* MRG and Mandalay Resources Corporation enter a heads of agreement for mrg to farm in to norrliden vms project in sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: