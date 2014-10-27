BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 9.5 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by a $5.7 billion write-down of its coal and iron ore assets.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was $5.88 billion, or $38.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $117.2 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $1.30 billion. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Sl Green Realty Corp - CEO Marc Holliday's total compensation for 2016 was $17.3 million versus $23 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMWco2) Further company coverage: