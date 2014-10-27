Oct 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by a $5.7 billion write-down of its coal and iron ore assets.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $5.88 billion, or $38.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $117.2 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $1.30 billion. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)