July 29 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by lower costs.

The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $60.2 million, or 39 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company's revenue fell 33.4 percent to $498.1 million.