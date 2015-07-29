(Adds share move, details about results and industry background)

July 29 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, on lower costs and said it expects "improved" profitability in the second half of the year.

The company's shares were up 5 percent at $3.18 before the bell.

"As actions are taken to combat the influence of unfairly-traded steel in the United States, we expect to see improved industry operating conditions and profitability in the second half of this year," Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said in a statement.

U.S. steel companies in June had filed a complaint with the U.S. government over cheaper imports of corrosion-resistant steel from China, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, kicking off a process that could end in import duties.

Cliffs has taken a hit from weak prices for iron ore, caused by excess supply from major iron ore miners such as Vale SA , Rio Tinto Plc and BHP Billiton Plc and a drop in demand from steel mills.

Cliffs cut its 2015 sales volume forecast for its U.S. iron ore operations by 1.5 million tons to 19 million tons of iron ore pellets on Wednesday, blaming a supply glut created by heavy steel imports.

The company its cost of goods sold fell nearly 22 percent to $440.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company said net profit attributable to shareholders was $60.2 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company's revenue fell 33.4 percent to $498.1 million.

Up to Tuesday's close of $2.97, Cliffs shares had more than halved this year. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)