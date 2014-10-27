(Adds details, background)

Oct 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by a $5.7 billion writedown of its coal and iron ore assets amidst declining prices.

The non-cash impairment charge of $5.7 billion includes $4.5 billion related to the assets at its Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec.

"Despite continued cost-cutting progress at Bloom Lake, Phase I is not feasible. By the end of this year, we will have a solution for Bloom Lake," Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said in a statement.

Cliffs said earlier this month it would write down the value of its coal and iron ore assets due to weak prices, putting it in breach of debt covenants.

Coal prices have halved over the past three years, while iron ore prices have dropped about 40 percent this year alone due to excess supplies and sluggish steel demand from China.

The company, whose customers include ArcelorMittal SA , said on Monday it expects 2014 capital expenditure to be at the low end of its previous forecast of $275- $325 million.

Cliffs, which supplies steelmakers around the world, maintained its 2014 forecast for U.S. and Asia-Pacific iron ore production and sales.

The company produces various grades of iron ore pellets, which are used in blast furnaces in steel making.

Cliffs said it would not be providing 2015 sales guidance for Bloom Lake as a "definitive decision on the future of this mine has not been made".

The company acquired Bloom Lake as part of its takeover of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd in 2010 but higher-than-expected costs at the mine have weighed on Cliffs' earnings.

The company's total revenue in the third quarter fell 16 percent to $1.30 billion, hurt by a 32 percent reduction in market pricing for iron ore and a 17 percent drop in pricing for metallurgical coal.

New York-based hedge fund Casablanca Capital, which owns 5.2 percent of Cliffs, won a proxy battle with the company in August. Subsequently, Goncalves was made the CEO of Cliffs.

Net loss attributable to Cliffs shareholders was $5.88 billion, or $38.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $117.2 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company's adjusted loss was 23 cents, much bigger than the average analyst estimate of a loss of 4 cents.

The miner's shares, which closed at $9.24 on Monday, have fallen 64 percent this year.

As of Oct. 15, more than 44 percent of Cliffs' outstanding shares have been sold short by investors, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)