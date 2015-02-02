China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Feb 2 U.S. miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt partly by asset impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.26 billion, or $8.25 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $30.5 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 15 percent to $1.28 billion, but edged past average analyst estimate of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.