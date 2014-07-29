July 29 Shareholders of Cliffs Natural Resources
Inc have voted onto the miner's board all six of the
nominees put forward by dissident shareholder Casablanca
Capital, Casablanca said on Tuesday, based on preliminary
estimates.
Cliffs Chief Executive Gary Halverson said at the company's
annual meeting that due to the contested nature of the elections
the results would be announced in the next three business days.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver, Editing by Franklin Paul)