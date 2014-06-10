PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 10 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Tuesday it expects that at least two nominees proposed by activist investor Casablanca Capital will be appointed to the mining company's board at its annual meeting in July.
Cliffs said that based on discussions with various shareholders, its board believes it is in shareholdes' best interests for a slate of nine directors to be nominated for its eleven-person board.
"As a result ... we believe that at least two of Casablanca's proposed nominees will be elected to the Cliffs board, assuming that Casablanca continues its proxy contest," Cliffs said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.