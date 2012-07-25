July 25 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's quarterly profit fell as a result of lower prices and higher costs.

Net profit was $258 million, or $1.81 per share, compared with $409 million, or $2.92 per share, in the second quarter a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $1.6 billion, the Cleveland-based company said on Wednesday.

Cliffs shares closed at $42.67 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.