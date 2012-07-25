Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
July 25 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's quarterly profit fell as a result of lower prices and higher costs.
Net profit was $258 million, or $1.81 per share, compared with $409 million, or $2.92 per share, in the second quarter a year earlier.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $1.6 billion, the Cleveland-based company said on Wednesday.
Cliffs shares closed at $42.67 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.