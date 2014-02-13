Feb 13 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, which is facing off against an activist investor who wants to break up the company, reported higher fourth-quarter profits on Thursday helped in part by drop in the cost of goods sold.

The U.S.-based iron ore and metallurgical coal producer said net income rose to $31 million, or 20 cents a share, in the three months to end-December from a loss of $1.6 billion, or $11.36 a share, a year earlier when it took a $1 billion writedown on an acquisition.