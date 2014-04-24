(Adds CEO comment, details on weather impact, background;

April 24 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc,
which is facing off against an activist investor that wants to
break up the company, posted a first-quarter loss on Thursday on
the back of lower market prices for iron ore and metallurgical
coal.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based miner reported a net loss of $83
million, or 54 cents a share, in the three months to end-March
from a net profit of $97 million, or 66 cents a share, in the
same period a year earlier.
Revenue fell 18 percent to $940 million, hurt by the price
declines as well as a 2 percent decrease in global iron ore
sales volumes, which Cliffs blamed on extremely cold weather
across the U.S. Midwest. The weather hurt production and slowed
shipments on the Great Lakes.
"The first-quarter's winter weather in North America was
some of the worst conditions we have experienced in 30 years,"
Cliffs' President and Chief Executive Gary Halverson said in a
statement.
Despite the weather's impact, Cliffs said it was maintaining
its full-year sales and production volumes for all business
segments. Demand from the company's North American customers is
"very strong," Cliffs said, reflecting lower-than-normal iron
ore inventory stockpiles at its customers' facilities.
Cliffs' shares ended up 2.6 percent at $18.76 on Thursday
before the earnings announcement. But its stock is down 80
percent in the past three years.
The company is being targeted by hedge fund Casablanca
Capital, following several quarters of weak earnings and share
performance.
Casablanca argues that Cliffs' international assets are
weighing on its cash-generating U.S. business and should be spun
off. The New York-based fund wants to install a new chief
executive at Cliffs as well as a majority of new directors.
Weakness in the steel market has hit relatively high-cost
iron ore suppliers like Cliffs hard. In recent quarters, the
company's earnings have also been weighed down by
higher-than-expected costs at its Bloom Lake mine in Canada.
After months of uncertainty, Cliffs earlier this year said
it has decided to indefinitely suspend a planned expansion at
Bloom Lake, and idle Wabush, another Canadian mine, slashing
capital spending and cutting some 500 jobs.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by G Crosse
and; Matthew Lewis)