Aug 7 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, an iron ore
and coal producer, said on Thursday that Lourenco Goncalves, a
former steel company executive, was named to run the company
after activist investor Casablanca Capital triumphed in a proxy
battle.
The Cliffs board of directors named Goncalves as
chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective
immediately.
In a separate filing later on Thursday, Cliffs said it has
reversed a decision by its previous management team to idle the
Pinnacle coal mine in West Virginia unless market conditions
improve.
Goncalves was the preferred CEO candidate of Casablanca, the
hedge fund investor that last week succeeded in getting a
majority of its nominees appointed to the board.
Goncalves, a former CEO of Metals USA Holdings Corp, a
manufacturer of steel and other metals, said in a statement he
intended to refocus Cliffs "on a new strategic path" that builds
on its strengths.
Analysts said Goncalves could pursue the sale of three of
the company's four operating segments: its Asia-Pacific iron ore
business, its eastern Canadian iron ore operations and North
American coal unit.
The new management's decision to keep the Pinnacle mine
operating appears to be so they can try to sell it, a move that
could be difficult under the current weak conditions in the
metallurgical coal market, RBC Capital Markets analyst Fraser
Phillips said in a note to clients.
Keeping the mine running would have a negative impact on
earnings unless costs are reduced, Phillips said.
In an interview with Reuters in February, Goncalves said he
would focus on supplying iron ore to steelmakers in the United
States, not selling into the competitive global iron ore market,
if he became Cliffs CEO.
New York-Casablanca, which has a 5.2 percent stake in
Cliffs, claimed the company was destroying shareholder value.
Cliffs shares have fallen about 85 percent in the past three
years, at a time when iron ore and coal prices have plunged.
Goncalves replaces Jim Kirsch as chairman and Gary Halverson
as CEO. Cliffs produces iron ore and metallurgical coal in the
United States, Canada and Asia.
Cliffs shares closed down 0.3 percent at $17.09 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
