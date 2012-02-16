* Black Thor project to cost $3.3 bln
* Road construction not included originally
* Shares slip slightly
Feb 16 The cost of developing what may be
the largest chromite deposit in North America has tripled from
the original $1 billion estimate, a major participant, Cliffs
Natural Resources, said on Thursday.
"Initially we did go out with a billion-dollar price tag for
this project," said Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Joseph
Carrabba.
"(Now) We're in about the $3.3 billion range," he told Wall
Street analysts during a conference call, when asked about the
status of the Black Thor chromite deposit Cliffs is developing
in northern Canada.
Carrabba said the estimate had risen mainly because road
construction in the remote Ontario location had not been
included in the original estimate.
He said there had been a "sharpening of the estimate" as the
project moves through the pre-feasibility stage.
"The transportation and the road has gotten more expensive
in this segment than we expected and everything else is falling
in line with that."
Cleveland-based Cliffs controls three large chromite
deposits in the "Ring of Fire" region of northern Ontario with
production at its wholly-owned project, Black Thor, slated to
begin in late 2015 or early 2016.
Cliffs originally projected it would produce 600,000 tons of
ferrochrome annually. The company now expects to produce 1
million tons of export chromite ore concentrate which is used to
make stainless steel and other alloys, in addition to the
original 600,000 tons of ferrochrome.
In January, Cliffs said it was budgeting $150 million for
mine development, $800 million for a concentrating plant and
$1.8 billion for a ferrochrome processing facility. An
integrated transportation system, including an all-weather
surface road, will cost an additional $600 million, although
part of that cost would be borne by the Ontario provincial
government and other industry participants.
Carrabba said Cliffs is engaged in positive conversations
with the provincial government over an environmental panel
review at the project believed to be largest chromite deposit in
North America.
Asked if Cliffs still believed Black Thor to be a viable
project, Chief Financial Officer Laurie Brlas (cq) said: "It is
absolutely still a viable project with a return that exceeds our
cost of capital."
Cliffs' shares slipped 3 cents to $68.65 in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange, a day after it reported
fourth-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations.