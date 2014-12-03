(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Cliffs expects to
record a loss of $375-$425 million on the sale of some assets in
the fourth quarter, not a fourth-quarter loss of $375-$425
million)
Dec 3 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said
it expects to record a pretax loss of $375 million to $425
million on the sale of its Logan County coal assets in West
Virginia in the fourth quarter.
The miner said on Wednesday it would sell the assets to
Coronado Coal II LLC for $175 million in cash along with the
assumption of certain liabilities.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)