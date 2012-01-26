Jan 26 Mining company Cliffs Natural
Resources Inc forecast weak full-year sales volumes at
its Eastern Canadian and Asia Pacific iron ore businesses, hurt
by lower sales of pellets and delayed shipments.
Cliffs forecast 2011 sales volume of 7.4 million tons in its
Eastern Canadian iron ore segment, down from its prior forecast
of 8 million tons.
The company also slightly trimmed its sales volumes outlook
for its Asia Pacific iron ore unit, citing the timing of two
shipments. However, Cliffs said volumes at its U.S. iron ore
business would be in line with its previous expectations.
"The company expects meaningful growth in emerging
economies, specifically China, where crude steel production and
iron ore imports are anticipated to reach record annual levels,"
Cliffs said in a statement.
In 2012, Cliffs expects to sell about half of its expected
global iron ore sales volume to seaborne customers in Asia, with
remaining volumes sold to North American clients.
Cliffs Natural shares closed at $75.18 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.