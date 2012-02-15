Feb 15 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's
quarterly profit halved on higher costs and the mining
company expects its corporate projects to pump up expenses in
2012.
The Cleveland-based miner said selling, general and
administrative costs will rise 18 percent to about $325 million.
In the fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative
expenses rose 38 percent, while Exploration costs rose 73
percent.
Net profit fell to $185.4 million, or $1.30 a share, from
$384 million, or $2.82 a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.7 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 a
share, on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.