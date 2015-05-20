May 20 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said
on Wednesday it was seeking court protection from creditors of
its Wabush iron ore mine and related assets in Eastern Canada,
four months after it sought similar protection for its other
Canadian iron ore assets.
The U.S.-based iron ore and coal miner said it had concluded
that a "more comprehensive restructuring and sale process"
would result if it was able to include the Wabush group under
the same creditor protection it obtained in January for its
larger Bloom Lake iron ore assets in Quebec Superior Court.
It would also allow Cliffs a more "streamlined exit" from
Eastern Canada, the company said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cliffs, along with other iron ore miners globally, has been
slammed by a collapse in the iron ore price on the back of a
supply glut and lower demand from chief customer China.
Cliffs idled its Wabush operations in the province of
Newfoundland and Labrador in the first quarter of 2014 as the
miner sought to cut costs. The Wabush operations consist of
mine, rail and port assets.
Cliffs in January became the third major U.S. company in six
months to seek creditor protection for its Canadian arm to try
to isolate losses and protect shareholders.
