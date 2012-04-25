* Q1 EPS $2.63 vs $3.11 last year

April 25 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's quarterly profit fell on higher mining and transportation costs, and the company said it will shift focus away from large-scale acquisitions.

Net profit fell to $376 million, or $2.63 per share, from $423 million, or $3.11 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.3 billion.

Costs were up 85 percent to $274.8 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, on revenue of $1.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at $9.46 billion, closed at $67.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.