July 25 Miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a fall in second quarter profit on Thursday as global iron ore prices slid and some costs rose, weighing on its margins.

Net income attributable to common shareholders dropped to $133.1 million, or 82 cents a share, from $258.0 million, or $1.81 a share, a year earlier.

The iron ore and metallurgical coal miner's revenue fell to $1.49 billion from $1.58 billion.