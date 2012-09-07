* Farmers bringing in faster-growing, drought-resistant
crops
* More need to store water, switch to hardy crops
* Africa specially vulnerable to climate change
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 7 African farmers are finding new
ways to cope with droughts, erosion and other ravages of climate
change but need to develop even more techniques to thrive in an
increasingly uncertain environment, scientists said on Friday.
Smallholders have started to plant more drought-resistant
and faster-growing crops to keep the harvests coming in,
according to a survey of 700 households in Kenya, Ethiopia,
Uganda and Tanzania.
"The good news is that a lot of farmers are making changes,"
said Patti Kristjanson, who heads a programme on climate change,
agriculture and food security at the World Agroforestry Centre
in Nairobi and led the study.
"So it's not all doom and gloom ... but much more needs to
be done," she told Reuters.
Farmers, backed by researchers and international donors,
needed to find better ways to store rain water, increase the use
of manure and bring in hardier crops like sweet potatoes, she
said.
In the past decade, 55 percent of households surveyed said
they had taken up faster-growing crop varieties, mainly of
maize, and 56 percent had adopted at least one drought-tolerant
variety, according to the findings in the journal Food Security.
FIGHTING EROSION
Fifty percent of the households were planting trees on their
farms - helping to combat erosion, increase water and soil
quality and bring in new crops like nuts.
Half of the farmers had introduced inter-cropping - planting
alternate rows of, for instance of beans and maize, in the same
field and then swapping the rows next season. Beans fix nitrogen
in the soil, helping reduce the need for fertilisers.
But Friday's study found just a quarter of farmers were
using manure or compost - avoiding the use of more expensive
fertilisers. And only 10 percent were storing water, it added.
The study said that global warming, leading to erosion, less
reliable rainfall and changes in the length of growing seasons,
was adding to other stresses for farmers worldwide such as price
spikes and a rising population.
Kristjanson said the study showed encouraging signs of many
farmers' willingness to adapt.
But faster change may be needed because Africa is especially
vulnerable to climate change, according to the U.N. panel of
climate scientists which blames heat-trapping emissions of
greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels.
In Africa, up to 220 million people could be exposed to
greater stress on water supplies by 2020 and yields from
rain-fed agriculture in some countries could be cut by up to 50
percent by 2020, according to a 2007 U.N. report.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)